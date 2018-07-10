Look for waves of showers off and on through the day tomorrow. Friday night, a big cold front will come through to make way for a sunny and cold weekend.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Lows in the 60s.

Friday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. A strong storm can't be ruled out. Highs ranging from the 60s to the 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday (Veterans Day)... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Highs in the 50s.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy Lows near 30.

Wednesday... Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy Lows in the low 30s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

