Look for off and on rain tonight, continuing into tomorrow. Clearing tomorrow afternoon. There could be a strong storm or two before it all gets out of here, otherwise just occasional rain is the forecast. A fantastic fall weekend is on the way!

Tonight... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Showers and storms likely. Some could be strong. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday... Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 50s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs near 70.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

