The National Parks Service will discuss the future of expanding the Ocmulgee Mounds and National Park with the public

MACON, Georgia — Future expansion of the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park will be up for discussion next week.

The National Park Service will host a public online meeting on whether to expanding the park, possibly as far as Hawkinsville.

A study is underway to determine whether to include a 50-mile stretch of the Ocmulgee River and land along the river as part of the park.

Macon lawyer and President of the Ocmulgee National Park Initiative Brian Adams says that would be a boost for Central Georgia.

"It will attract tourism," Adams said. "The economic growth that will come from it is substantial. Conserving this land for generations to come is the park service's mission, and so we have been the local grassroots organization that has been pushing it."

The initiative also says that families can use the new land for hiking, fishing, and other outdoor activities.