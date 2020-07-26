Ocmulgee Indian Celebration goes virtual for 2020

Organizers decided to take the event online this September because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MACON, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Indian Celebration is set to be virtual for 2020.

That's according to a Sunday news release from the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park.

The release says the event has been held on park grounds for almost 30 years and usually draws crowds upwards 7,000 people.

Organizers decided to take it online this September in order to comply with federal and state guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We regret to announce we will not be able to safely host the large Ocmulgee Indian Celebration. The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority," the release says.

Folks can still honor American Indian culture and participate in festival events by tuning into videos premiering on the festival's Facebook page on Sept. 19 and 20.

"These videos, generously shared by American Indian artists and community members, will highlight dancing, storytelling, demonstrations, crafting, and cooking," the release says.

For more information, visit the National Parks Service website.

