Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park hosts canoe building demonstration

To build the canoes, tribes typically use the cypress tree.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — People only have 4 days left to see how different Native American tribes make canoes at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park.

It's part of their canoe building demonstration.

The purpose of the events is to show how different tribes carve canoes.

For native people it's about maintaining traditions in their culture and using this opportunity to inform and educate others about their history.

To build the canoes, tribes typically use the cypress tree.

John John Brown with the Seminole tribe says it's about learning to understand the history of making a canoe.

"I always take every opportunity that I get to inform and educate the public about our history & culture, and some of the things that we've been taught, so we take advantage of those opportunities, and this is my first year up here and it's pretty awesome," he said.

the last day for the demonstration is Wednesday August 16.