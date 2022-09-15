Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park's 30th Indigenous celebration aims to give insight into history

The park says the event is an opportunity for families and friends to learn in-person history.

MACON, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Mounds National and Historical Park is set host its 30th annual Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration.

It's an event where families and friends can come out to the park and experience the cultural celebration of Southeastern Native Americans.

You can also meet a few natives from the Muscogee Nation and other southeastern tribes.

Superintendent Carla Beasley says they want people to see that the story of the mounds still continues today.

"The decedents of these mounds and structures here are still thriving and are eager to share their stories," Beasley says.

The event is September 17-18 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.