Ocmulgee Mounds National Park lantern tour shines light on Macon's past

MACON, Ga. — With the Cherry Blossom Festival is in town, that means it's once again time to grab a lantern and go back in time.
The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park is having their annual Lantern Light Tour.
The half-mile tour is a guided by historical reenactments, park guides, and, of course, lanterns.
Park guide Drew Grice says the tour is a special event for Maconites and tourists alike.
"Just being able to share the history that we have here in Macon with the folks that come visit the Lantern Light Festival, or locals just being able to visit the park at a different time than they're used to. As I tell a lot of visitors that come here for the Lantern Light Tours, it gives a different vibe in the evening time than it does in the day," said Grice.
The tour will be held Saturday evening from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., with new tour groups leaving every 10 minutes. Admission is $6.