MACON, Ga. — Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park is set to reopen next month.

According to a release from the National Parks Service, the park grounds and walking trails will open on June 1.

On April 3, the park closed indefinitely due to coronavirus.

It was part of the park's modifications in response to guidance from the local and state government.

Now, it will be open from from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The release says some facilities will remain closed, including the visitors center and the earth lodge.

The park will follow current public health guidelines to make sure facilities are clean and safe for visitors.

Park officials ask that visitors follow local area health orders, practice social distancing and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The park will fully reopen in phases and services may be limited.

