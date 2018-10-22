The Ocmulgee National Monument in Macon could potentially receive national park designation.

An online petition continues to gain momentum as the national park bill sits in Congress, waiting to be voted on.

The bill has three parts to it -- expanding the park to 3,000 acres, a name change, and the ability to be further researched.

Jim David, the superintendent for Ocmulgee National Monument, says the bill has been awaiting the Senate vote for over a year now. With an election coming up, the bill could continue to be put on hold.

"It went through the committee in the Senate in May of 2017, so we've been waiting now since May of 2017 for a vote on the Senate floor and then that's the last thing that has to happen," says David.

Lindsay Holliday, a local dentist and Macon native, has visited the park since he was a young boy. He is one of the many signatures on the petition and is a supporter of one particular provision of the bill.

"I think probably the best idea is the third provision that makes this a multi-use place, because right now as a national monument, the things you can do there are very confined, extremely protected. This is a multi-use space," says Holliday.

If the bill is passed, Ocmulgee National Monument would become the first national park in the state of Georgia.

To find out information on the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative, visit their website at http://www.ocmulgeepark.org/.

