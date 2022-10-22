x
Ocmulgee Riverfest and duck race held in Hawkinsville

The day began at 10:30 a.m., and included food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and fun activities for children.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Out in Hawkinsville on Saturday, folks gathered for the Ocmulgee Riverfest, held by the Hawkinsville-Pulaski Chamber.

The festivities got started at 10:30 a.m., beginning with the infamous duck race.

After that, the day continued with food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and fun activities for children, including a petting zoo, face painting and more. 

There was also live music by RiverTown Breakdown and Chance Carter. 

There were also several contests held, including chili, chicken-leg, and margarita cook-offs. 

The fun also extends into sundown, with a fireworks display at Mile Branch Park in Hawkinsville to end the night.

