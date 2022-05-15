Oconee Fall Line Technical College grants leadership award to veteran

He originally attended Middle Georgia College. But only for a year before he decided to join the army.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A veteran was recognized for his leadership over at Oconee Fall Line Technical College in Dublin. They awarded an Army Vet their 2022 Georgia Occupational Award.

Antonio Bell made a promise to his mom that he would finish college.

"That was a big weight lifted off my shoulders. Just to make her proud, I promised her that I was going to do it, and I did it," Bell said.

Bell served eight years and retired as a Unit Supply Specialist in Fort Hood, Texas.

"It was teaching me the basics. To be responsible, be on time, be tentative, and all that," Bell said.

Once he returned to Dublin, he decided to give college another chance. He ended up earning his associates degree in cybersecurity and networking.

Bell says his time serving helped him to get out of his comfort zone, and get involved in school activities, as well as serving on the rotary club to read to fifth graders.

"Being open, talking to people and being nice to people, willing to help anybody, that's just being open with my leadership skills. Being the person that my team can depend on, or my family or my friends," Bell said.

Bell has advice for others who want to achieve their goals.

"If you want to come to college or just do anything, don't be afraid always ask questions. Don't be tentative, and just staying creative, and building on top of what you got or what you want to do in life," Bell said.

Bell is currently working on his third degree in business and continuing to make his mom proud. He says he plans to one day start his own IT firm.