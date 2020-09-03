EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — Monday afternoon, the Oconee River is expected to peak. Rex Miller Road is right off the river and has experienced some of the worst flooding in Laurens County over the past month or so.

On Sunday, many people who live on the road were moving their belongings to keep them safe, and in one case, moving out all together.

"This has come up on us three times," said Kathy Wilcox, who moved into her East Dublin neighborhood in October.

This time around, Wilcox says she's not waiting on the flood waters.

"We've been packing all week. We're getting out. I can't do this again," she said.

Like many who moved to Rex Miller Road, Wilcox thought she was getting a house off the river.

"Go fishing everyday… no," Wilcox said.

Instead, she said, it's been a nightmare.

In February, we showed you how flooding along this road impacted people like Sue Maddox.

"The water is coming up through the bathtub, the bottom part of the bathtub through the drain," Maddox said.

The street turned into more of a swamp.

"We got out when it was coming through the door, toting animals to the car, water up to your knees," Wilcox said.

She said she lost her couch and TV stand along with other belongings.

People who live on this road have lived through this scenario twice. Often, they've been forced to use cinder blocks to hold up belongings, so they're not engulfed by the water.

And they may go through this again. By Monday afternoon, water levels are expected to reach 26 feet.

"It's going to be in the house.The whole yard is going to be flooded. Probably ain't going to be able to get in for God knows how long," Wilcox said.

Bill Laird, the county EMA director, told us Sunday afternoon that Rex Miller and Henderson Roads are expected to see the most flooding Monday.

