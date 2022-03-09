'Offensive' signs found hanging in Warner Robins High School removed

According to the principal, the person responsible for putting the signs up has been dealt with.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — School officials are investigating after "offensive" signs were found hanging on a wall in Warner Robins High School.

Principal Chris McCook says the signs were immediately removed.

In a statement, McCook says the school has dealt with the person responsible.

"We take these offensive matters very seriously, and we do not tolerate this type of behavior," he said.

The school district did not describe the signs, but viewers sent 13WMAZ pictures of two adjacent water fountains: one marked "Whites here" and one marked, "Colored here."