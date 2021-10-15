Watch Live: Officer Dylan Harrison's funeral service in Dublin

The Alamo Police Department plans to present a plaque and a flag to his wife. They also plan to retire his call sign and badge number.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dylan Harrison was an Oconee Drug Task Force Agent and part-time Alamo Officer who was shot and killed while on duty on Oct. 9.

Harrison's funeral starts Friday at 11 a.m. at DuBose Porter Conference Center at Oconee Fall Line Technical College.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has released a list of road closings and asked drivers to avoid those areas from 1-4 p.m.

They are:

In Dudley, Highway 80 E will be blocked at its intersection with Highway 338. No traffic will be allowed to travel east on 80. Exceptions will be made for Northwest Laurens traffic and people who live in the area.

In Dublin, Highway 80 W will be blocked at its intersection with the 441 Bypass. No traffic will be allowed to travel west on 80. Exceptions will only be made for people who live in the area.

Dylan Harrison

Harrison was born in Laurens County. He worked as a first responder in his hometown and also served as a firefighter in Savannah. He joined the ranks of law enforcement in 2018, working fulltime for the Oconee Drug Task Force.

Harrison was working part-time for the Alamo Police Department, on his first day, when he was shot and killed around 1 a.m. Saturday outside the police station. Harrison was 26-years-old and a new father to 6-month-old Brody.

"I knew my brother was well-known in what he did, but I had no idea the kind of impact he had left on the community and other law enforcement agencies around the state," said his older brother, David Harrison.

According to Alamo Chief of Police Karen Zanders, Dylan didn't do anything without making sure his family was OK first.

Dylan's parents, Jeff and Kathy Harrison, said Dylan started working extra shifts with the Alamo Police Department to make more money and build a bigger house for his family.