x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Alamo officer identified after shooting in Wheeler County

The officer was with the Alamo Police Department in Wheeler County, about two-and-a-half-hours southeast of Atlanta and a little more than 20 miles west of Vidalia.
Credit: Shutterfly
The police activity at the scene

WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — The Central Georgia Police Officer who was shot and killed Friday night has been identified as Officer Dylan Harrison, according to a Facebook post by Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson.

"Our sincerest thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of who was killed in the line of duty last night in Alamo," the post said. 

The officer was with the Alamo Police Department in Wheeler County, about two-and-a-half-hours southeast of Atlanta and a little more than 20 miles west of Vidalia.

"The GBI is investigating the death of an Alamo Police Officer who was shot & killed overnight in Wheeler County. We’ll provide additional details as we get them," the GBI tweeted.

There were no immediate additional details in the shooting.

RELATED STORIES:

Central Georgia police officer shot and killed, GBI says

UPDATE: Man dead after shooting on Grier Street in Macon identified