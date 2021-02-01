Sgt. Bruce Watson, a 20-year department veteran, died at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

PEARLAND, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy has died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Pearland.

Sgt. Bruce Watson, a 20-year department veteran, died at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The crash happened near the intersection of Shadow Creek Parkway and Kingsley Drive. Sheriff Ed Gonzalaz said Sgt. Watson had completed a funeral motorcycle-escort and was on his way home when he was involved in the crash. He was taken by Life Flight to the hospital where he died.

"Our entire Sheriff's Office family is grieving the sudden loss of our longtime brother,” Sheriff Gonzalez said. "Sgt. Watson served his community with honor and distinction, and we ask for everyone to lift his family in prayer during this difficult time.”

Sgt. Watson, 51, was assigned to the Patrol Support Services Bureau and worked the night shift at the Emergency Dispatch Center. He joined the Sheriff’s Office in March 2000 and previously served as a Detention Sergeant in the Harris County Jail, a patrol field training officer and an instructor at the training academy.

Our Emergency Dispatch Center is lit blue to honor Sgt. Bruce Watson, who most recently served there as a Watch Command supervisor. pic.twitter.com/ZIT3W3Iv79 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 3, 2021

Sgt. Watson was also a proud U.S. Army veteran.

Sgt. Watson is survived by his wife, a Houston Police Department Officer, and his three adult children, two daughters and a son.

Sgt. Bruce Watson was a 20-year @HCSOTexas veteran. He served his community well and we are devastated by his untimely death.

Please join us in prayer for his grieving wife, his 3 children and everyone who loved him. #HouNews #lesm pic.twitter.com/8kUoWSk28f — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2021

Memories of happier times. At Sgt. Bruce Watson’s promotion ceremony. His wife, a Houston Police Officer, was by his side to witness the special occasion. #HouNews #lesm pic.twitter.com/PCDNYOWEXD — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 3, 2021

Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Watson are pending.