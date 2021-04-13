Officer shot in Carroll County during chase 'lucky to be alive' and in good spirits, family says

They said Officer Chase Gordy was shot once through the left shoulder, narrowly missing his heart and once in the leg.

VILLA RICA, Ga. — Although still recovering at the hospital Monday night, Villa Rica police officer Chase Gordy’s family said he’s in good spirits.

They said he was shot once through the left shoulder, narrowly missing his heart, and once in the leg - one of three officers hurt in a chase and shooting in Carroll County.

His girlfriend, Peyton Thayer, told 11Alive she’s still shocked and emotional after seeing him at the hospital.

“This happens all the time but you never think it’s going to be your loved one that’s on the news in the officer-involved shooting. He’s definitely lucky to be alive,” said Thayer.

Thayer said they both graduated from the University of West Georgia last May, both with criminology degrees.

She said Officer Gordy’s recovery time may take a while but he’s is still dedicated to protecting others.

“He just got sworn in in September so not even a year he has been a police officer and loves his job," Thayer told 11Alive. "He was a great student at everything he does. He says he’s still ready to get back out there.”

Also hurt in the shooting on Monday and still recovering in the hospital is Carrolton Police Sergeant Rob Holloway, a veteran officer who was flown to Grady hospital after the suspect shot him causing him to crash his car.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Jay Repetto was hit in the arm. We’re told he was treated and released on Monday.

Even while recovering himself, Thayer said Officer Gordy is thinking of the other officers.

“He was in good spirits. He wanted to know how the other officers were. He wanted to tell the story,” said Thayer.