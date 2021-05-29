Officer with Peach County Sheriff's Office dies after 'extended illness'

Instead of flowers, they are asking people to make donations in Kenny's honor to the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes in LaGrange.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Peach County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that Maj. Kenny Cameron passed away after an "extended illness."

Cameron worked at the sheriff's office for over 40 years, according to a Facebook post.

According to Rooks Funeral Home, Cameron, 63, died Friday.

Kenny began his lifelong career in law enforcement in 1980, working with the Byron Police Department. In January of 1981, he joined the Peach County Sheriff's Department and spent the next forty years serving the Peach County community, according to his obituary.

Services will be held on June 1 at Byron Baptist Church at 100 West White Road. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m.

The burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery at 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley.