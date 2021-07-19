Two officers used their training to save someone from bleeding to death.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Two Bloomsburg Police Officers were honored on Monday night at the town's council meeting for saving a life.

Geisinger recently trained town employees on how to use its "Stop The Bleed" kits.

Officer Shawn Hill and Officer Bradley Sharrow used the kit to save someone from bleeding to death.

Hill said he's not a hero - he was doing what he was trained to do.

"At that point, it was just another call that we were responding to. Once I saw what happened, the training and everything that we go through kicked in," said Officer Hill.