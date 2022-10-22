Deputy Tony Marchand grabbed the pom-poms and hopped on the field Friday night to cheer with his daughter and the Okanogan High School cheerleaders.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash — An Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputy busted a move Friday night to cheer alongside his daughter for Senior Night.

Deputy Tony Marchand grabbed the pom-poms and hopped on the field to cheer with the Okanogan High School cheerleaders.

His wife Alicia Connell said when she asked her husband if he planned to practice the cheer moves ahead of time, he instead joked that he planned to cheer “Will Ferrell-style.”