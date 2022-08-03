Old Bibb Mill building demolished after fire

Macon-Bibb County says the property owner filed for a permit to demolish the building due to the dangerous conditions after the fire.

MACON, Ga. — The old Bibb Mill building on Coliseum Drive is no more. It was demolished just over a week after a massive fire gutted the abandoned building.

According to Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore, the property owner got a demolition company to tear down the mill after receiving a permit to do so ‘due to the dangerous condition of the building after the fire.’

According to county tax records, the abandoned mill building was built in 1926 and is almost 100-years-old. The building is owned by Due South investments.

About 10 years ago, the city of Macon discussed plans for what to do with the building. It was supposed to be a hotel with a pedestrian bridge, but the hotel is now across the street.

Fire Chief Shane Edwards said last week he was concerned about the building collapsing because of the age.

The cause of the fire was not released.