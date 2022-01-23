'It's a blessing': Old, blighted club building off I-475 in Macon demolished

A #13Investigates report in May 2021 found it was one of 10 blighted properties the county has received the most complaints about.

MACON, Ga. — For years, a property off I-475 has sat vacant, slowly deteriorating. Our #13Investigates team highlighted concerns about the blighted property in May.

On Saturday, after months of back-and-forth between the county and property owner, the old club was finally demolished.

It was a scene some county officials have been working towards for months; crews in hard hats starting the week-long process to tear down a blighted and dilapidated old club on Cavalier Drive.

In fact, a November inspection report by county code enforcement says the property has been cited for violating county or state code since at least 2014.

A #13Investigates report in May 2021 found it was one of 10 blighted properties the county has received the most complaints about.

In that same report last May, 13WMAZ also revealed the property owner – former Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning commissioner Ashok Patel – has not paid taxes for at least three years on the property. It totals to over $12,000, according to the county tax commissioner’s records.

Mayor Lester Miller says he told Patel the property had to be demolished as soon as possible back in December. Patel told WMAZ he was upset about the county’s decision.