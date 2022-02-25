Do you have old books you don't need anymore? Keep Crisp Beautiful wants them

The drive is also accepting stuffed animals and blankets, in addition to books.

CORDELE, Ga. — It’s Book Recycling Week in Cordele, which means you’ve got a chance to clean off your bookshelf and give back!

Every February, Keep Crisp Beautiful holds a week-long book drive in an effort to keep the city beautiful, of course, but to also repurpose old books and find them new homes.

“We don’t want it to end up in the landfill, but also we want to be able to give back to the community, so it does a great double effect,” said Catherine Harrell with Keep Crisp Beautiful.

