Jones County is getting their hands dirty as they take a step back in time this weekend.

Old Clinton is re-enacting the Battles of Sunshine Church and Grisoldville battles that took place in 1864.

It's all for War Days, an annual weekend event that takes place in Gray, put on by the Old Clinton Historical Society.

Tents are set up like camps were back in the war times and re-enactors are in costume to answer any questions you may have about that time period.

Steven Smith has been involved in war re-enactments for 39 years and says it has definitely become his passion.

"I just love history. I've always loved history and there's no way to understand what happened in 1861-65 without getting out here on the field and learning how they fought and why they did things that to us seem so crazy," he says.

War Days will continue Sunday at 9 a.m. and will wrap up at 4 p.m..

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-18 and free for kids 5 and under.

