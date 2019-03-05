JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The annual Old Clinton War Days happens this weekend. Friday, kids from some elementary schools in Jones County got to see what life was like in the early 1800s.

Old Clinton War Days runs Saturday and Sunday with reenactors staging big battles every afternoon in an open field. Johnny Mack Nickles is a board member for the event and is in awe of the historic performances.

"Well, the thing about it is they're getting to see history like it really was," he said. "The reenactors do a marvelous job with their reenacting and the way they carry themselves. I mean, they really give people insight into the life of the soldier during that time period."

War Days is in the town of Old Clinton between Macon and Gray off Highway 129. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Kids under 6 years of age get in free.