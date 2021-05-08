Old Coca-Cola bottling plant in Warner Robins gets new life

Tyonek Manufacturing Group builds high-precision mechanical and electrical assemblies, components and kits for aviation, missile, and ground systems

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins business is giving an old business a new use.

Tyonek Manufacturing Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of its newest facility in an old Coca-Cola bottling plant on Green Street.

The company builds high-precision mechanical and electrical assemblies, components and kits for aviation, missile, and ground systems.

Folks were able to take a tour of the new facility and discuss future business plans. Tyonek Manufacturing Group president Steve Adlich says he looks forward to taking the company to new heights in the Warner Robins area.

"I think it important to show our investment within the community, our continued growth in Warner Robins," Adlich said. "As well as enabling our ability to continue to grow jobs in this region."

Adlich says the already have around 60 Tyonek employees in Warner Robins and look to grow that number in the upcoming years.