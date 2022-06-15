'This old bus station has served its time': Spring Street Greyhound station demolished

The Greyhound station located on Spring Street has been abandoned for years. The city says they have new plans for beautification.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A nearly 50-year-old building in Macon is now rubble with the destruction of the old Greyhound bus station.

The bus station was built 1973 on Spring Street. However, the building hasn't been used in several years and became a campsite for Macon's homeless.

Early this year, county work crews cleaned the camp and fenced off the building. This week they demolished the building, marking the 180th demolition in the last year according to Macon Mayor Lester Miller.

Macon-Bibb County bought the site with plans to beautify the area between the interstate and downtown.

"This certainly helps with crime and also beautification," Miller said. "If we're going to instill economic development in our community, we have to make sure when people get off the interstate, it's a nice-pleasant experience for them, and this old bus station has served its time."