Family-owned market in Forsyth sells baked goods, Georgia grown produce

Eddie and Kathy Rowland are cooking up some of grandma's best recipes, and they want you to come enjoy the food

FORSYTH, Ga. — A new family business is serving up baked goods and casseroles to people in Monroe County.

The Old Mill Market Company, which is celebrating its grand opening on May 8, is a bakery and store that specializes in homemade and locally grown products.

Owners Eddie and Kathy Rowland say they're excited to bring something new to the area after visiting markets in North Georgia.

"We just thought it would be something that we'd love to do," said Eddie.

You can find things like homemade lasagna, casseroles, custom cakes, pies, Oreo balls, fig bars, and cookies in their bakery.

"I come from a long line of cooks in my family," said Kathy. "I just kind of took it up."

You'll also be able to buy locally sourced meats and vegetables. Eddie thinks it's important to highlight the work of others in the community.

"We have a real heart for our residents, for our community. We want them to be able to share what talents they have in our store," he said.

The Mill will have retail items in their store, such as home goods, gift baskets, and maybe even a special gift for someone who might be new to the area.

Kathy says she's happy to give her community the gift of homemade and Georgia grown products.

"I love sharing the things that I know are really good with my friends and family," she said.

They will open on May 6, and hold their grand opening on May 8. They will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday every week, with hopes to extend those hours after a few weeks of being open.

You can visit them at 94 East Adams Street, or find them on Facebook.