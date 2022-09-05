Old spot in Dublin gets new look, drive-thru

If you haven't been in a while, it's time to take your family down to the Cloverleaf Restaurant to see what improvements have been made.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — An old spot in Laurens County has new life. The Cloverleaf Restaurant in East Dublin opened about 40 years ago. It's been passed down a few times, and about two years ago, it was bought by a couple.

General Manager Tosha Rowland has been working there for 26 years and says the new updates have brought in more people.

Its Southern charm and "soul food" is what brings regulars back, but the new improvements were needed to bring in new people.

"We're much, much happier with the outcome of it," said Rowland. "It just feels fresh in here."

With the pandemic putting a damper on everybody, Rowland says they decided to put in a drive-thru.

"To accommodate the loss that we have had from COVID," she said.

Along with it are new floors, higher ceilings, different lighting, and an overall sharper-looking environment.

They shut down for about three months to complete renovations and on Tuesday, they'll have their ribbon cutting.

Rowland says she's proud of the changes and that everyone who comes in is in awe of the look. She says it's great to have "something nice on the east side."

Now, friends and families can hopefully enjoy it for another 40 years.

"I remember when I was young and we'd come in, it was always family oriented and everybody came in, they brought their kids. I hope to see that for their kids, to bring their kids," Rowland said. "A place where they can come and enjoy, and sit down and eat, and leave with a wonderful experience."