House fire leaves old Stevens Pottery home in Milledgeville at a complete loss

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Crews are working to put out a fire at the old Stevens Pottery home in Milledgeville.

According to Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young, it happened around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Young says no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

He says a woman that lives there pulled into the home and saw the fire, then called first responders.

Young says one firefighter tried going inside the house to attack the fire, but the old antebellum home is at a complete loss.

He says they are not sure what caused the fire, but fire crews do know there was some lightening in the area at the time.

