The new year brings the start of a new penny sales tax in Macon-Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — A new penny sales tax goes into effect Jan. 1 in Macon-Bibb County after being overwhelmingly approved by voters back in November. But what will the additional money generated by the tax go to?

At the top of 2022, shoppers in Macon-Bibb might notice that items are a little more expensive – 1% higher to be exact.

“We have to have OLOST as a safety net every year,” said Mayor Lester Miller in October.

The OLOST will add a penny to the current sales tax, so instead of paying 7 cents on the dollar, you’d now pay 8. Some of the money will help public safety.

“It’s going to help sustain the longevity bonuses that deputies will start getting next month. It's also going to help sustain the pay scale, as well as needed equipment for public safety,” said Sheriff David Davis.

Davis says the OLOST will have a big impact on people who live in Macon.

“It's going to be a good thing for this community because it will bring in needed funds for public safety, as well as other projects going forward and it's all going to be done with sales tax,” he said.

It will also take the burden off property taxes.

“Part of the OLOST requires that property taxes have to be reduced and rolled back to make up for the money that will come in from the OLOST,” he said.