Phenix Cowart is a cheerleader and soccer player at Northside High School in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It was a one of a kind graduation in the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital for 17-year-old Northside Eagle Phenix Cowart.

"When people think of cancer, let's just be blunt about it, they think about harsh, it's harsh to get through and some people don't make it. It's a scary topic," she says.

Just last week, Cowart and her mom found out she has acute myeloid leukemia.

She was told she has to start treatment immediately, but the children's hospital, school, and family wanted to make sure she still got to walk in her cap and gown. Everyone else got to watch it live on Facebook.

"I'm very proud that I got to graduate and that I don't have to worry about school. I've had work and school since I was 15, I've been working and going to school, so this is a good time to take off and just focus on myself," says Cowart.

She says since last week, she's gotten messages from classmates, friends, and complete strangers.

"I have the best support system, and I told them, 'If you're on my team, we don't lose,'" says the 17-year-old.

Her biggest supporter is Didi Adams, her mother.

"It can be overwhelming to get all the support, but it's a blessing. It's like I get a message, I want to respond, I need to respond, I'm doing this, doing that, it's a good overwhelming type," says Adams.

As the treatments begin, Cowart and her family say they're ready to take on any and every challenge over the next few months.

"Time never stops so I know that either way I'm gonna come out on the other end, that's what I'm looking forward to," says Cowart.

Cowart will be in Atlanta at the Egleston Hospital for cancer treatments for an estimated six to nine months.