Thursday is National Intern Day.

Sometimes interns get a paycheck, and other times, they're putting in eight hours just for the experience and a line on the resume.

We talked to a couple of folks who say it's all worth it.

Sarah Hammond is spending her summer intern hours at 13WMAZ.

"I'm from Macon and I've been watching 13WMAZ my whole life, so it was an obvious choice for me to try and get here for an internship for the summer," she said.

And we're happy to have Sarah.

"I've been designated the tripod master at my time here," she chuckled.

Sure, she does intern grunt work, but she also has gotten some valuable reporting experience, and in an internship, experience is the name of the game.

"It's made me realize this is what I want to go into after I graduate and it's been helpful in helping me decide that," Sarah said.

Quentesha Williams doesn't get out of the county attorney's office much during her internship.

"I didn't even know it's National Intern Day," she said with a big smile.

Her days revolve around paperwork.

"It's a lot of research, it's a lot of drafting memorandums for both the mayor and the county commissioners," she said.

And Williams agrees, internships are a rite of passage.

"I think it's a good thing. It's kind of like opening you up for what you're in for, so it gives you that experience. It's good networking opportunities, so I guess it's paying your dues," she said.

© 2018 WMAZ