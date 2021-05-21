On the Water: Reel one in at Flat Creek Public Fishing Area in Perry

The spot features a 108-acre lake stocked full of fish.

PERRY, Ga. — Since the start of the pandemic, one of my favorite things do to has been kayaking on Central Georgia’s area lakes.

This week, we’re changing it up a bit. You have seen me on my kayak, and we’ve talked about kayak safety, but I think it’s time we throw a line in the water and do some fishing.

Flat Creek Public Fishing Area is located near Perry. The spot features a 108-acre lake stocked full of fish. You’ll find bluegill, redear sunfish, crappie, catfish, and largemouth bass.

The shoreline is woody, which helps give fish some structure to gather around. A fishing license is required to fish at the lake.

In Georgia, an annual fishing license costs $15, or you can pay $5 for a one-day license with the option to pay $1 for each additional day. You can find more information about fishing licenses here. You can also buy, check and print a copy of your license here.

There are also places near the lake that offer live bait and fishing supplies for your trip.

Chuck's Gun and Pawn Shop at 603 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins.

Academy Sports + Outdoors at 2907 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins

You don’t have to stay on the shoreline either. You are welcome to get on a boat, kayak, or canoe to venture around the lake. There is a boat ramp right next to the parking lot off Highway 41.

From there, you’ll have access to the main lake and can paddle up and down a few small coves that spurt off the main lake.

You’ll want to bring your own bait before you come on out to the fishing area. Bait isn’t sold on site. Don’t want to bring live bait? No problem. A mix of lures and plastic worms will do just fine.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources makes is very easy to find the fish in this lake. There is an interactive map that you can navigate to “fish attractors” in the lake. Click each star and you’ll find what is attracting fish to a certain spot. Get your boat on over there and see what you can find.

DIRECTIONS

Traveling to Flat Creek PFA is very easy. Travel on I-75 until you get to Exit 134, then merge onto US Highway 41S. The Flat Creek fishing area will be two miles down the road on the left.

FORECAST

The forecast for this weekend is looking sunny and hot. You’ll want to fish either in the morning or the late evening when temperatures will feel more comfortable. Be sure to pack the sunscreen as well.

Hopefully you can get out on the water and reel in something nice this week.