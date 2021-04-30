On the Water: Enjoy a day of fishing and kayaking on Houston Lake

You can make a day out of boating, kayaking or fishing on Houston Lake

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Since the start of the pandemic, one of my favorite things do to has been kayaking on Central Georgia’s area lakes.

Last spring, I purchased a 10-foot “entry level” kayak. It wasn’t expensive and it’s not super fancy, but it was easy to put on my car and bring to different parts of Central Georgia. I’ve been hooked on kayaking ever since.

This week, I was able to get out to Houston Lake. It's a 150-acre lake located in Houston County. It's open to boats and fishing and offers a great, small lake to get out to right here at home.

Directions

To access Houston Lake from I-75, take the Perry Parkway exit and head west. This will be left from I-75S and right from I-75N. When Perry Parkway runs into Houston Lake Road, take a left.

After a short time on Houston Lake Road, you’ll see a parking lot, dock, and the lake itself right to your left. Park and get in.

Tips

If you’re out paddling around, you’ll be able to see the golf course on the north shore. Trees line the south shore. Just be careful around the dock where you put your boat in the water because there is a dam with water spilling over the top. You wouldn’t want to put yourself in any danger by paddling too closely.

If you decide to take a motorboat out onto the lake, you must use idle speed. You cannot swim or use jet skis on Houston Lake.

Fishing

You are permitted to fish in Houston Lake, but all Georgia fishing regulations do apply to the lake, so you must have a fishing license to fish in the lake.

In Georgia, an annual fishing license costs $15, or you can pay $5 for a one-day license with the option to pay $1 for each additional day. You can find more information about fishing licenses here. You can also buy, check and print a copy of your license here.

There are also places near the lake that offer live bait and fishing supplies for your trip.

Chuck's Gun and Pawn Shop at 603 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins.

Academy Sports + Outdoors at 2907 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins

Little's Gas Grocery Bait & Tackle﻿ at 6140 Thomaston Rd. in Macon

If you’re looking to get out on the water for the first time this spring, this is a great option. It is especially nice for folks just learning how to kayak, or families with children that want to get out and do a little fishing without the risk of dealing with crowds or big boats.

Planning on going THIS weekend? Here's a Houston Lake specific forecast for the weekend of May 1-2, 2021.