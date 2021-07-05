On the Water: Food options, safety tips for enjoying a day on Lake Sinclair

Lake Sinclair is 5x larger than Lake Juliette and over 8x larger than Lake Tobesofkee, making it the perfect spot for a day trip on the water

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Since the start of the pandemic, one of my favorite things do to has been kayaking on Central Georgia’s area lakes.

Last spring, I purchased a 10-foot “entry level” kayak. It wasn’t expensive and it’s not super fancy, but it was easy to put on my car and bring to different parts of Central Georgia. I’ve been hooked on kayaking ever since.

This week, I was able to get out on the big lake in Central Georgia — Lake Sinclair.

It's a 15,000-acre lake with 417 miles of coastline located near Baldwin, Hancock and Putnam counties. Its 15,000-acres makes it five times larger than Lake Juliette, and over eight times larger than Lake Tobesofkee.

Directions

If you’re going to go out on your kayak, you have plenty to explore, and several ways to get on the water.

There are six public boat ramps on this lake. You can access those at Crosby’s Landing, Crooked Creek Marina, Dennis Station DNR, High Grove Harbor Park and Marina, and Lake Sinclair-Rocky Creek Park. Before you head out the door, check to see which location is most accessible to you.

Tips

On a big lake, it is important to stay very aware of your surroundings and watch out for motor boats. Here are some safety tips:

Young children and people that are not strong swimmers should avoid venturing out too far into the lake. Don’t paddle further away from shore than you would feel comfortable swimming back. Everyone can enjoy Lake Sinclair without padding to the middle of the lake.

Always wear a life jacket. It is a Georgia law that a life jacket be present on your boat, and this includes kayaks. If you plan on going far out onto the lake, it is especially important that you wear your life jacket. It is also a good idea to not go alone. Have a friend or family member go out on the water with you. You won’t get bored, and they can help if something goes wrong.

Watch out for motor boats and big wakes. Wakes can be difficult to navigate while in a kayak. If a boat passes you, turn your kayak toward the wake. It is much better for the wake to pass you from front to back rather than from side to side. This will help you avoid capsizing.

Kayaking

This lake has a ton to offer to kayakers. There are several creeks and tributaries that you can paddle into, so you’re not stuck on the open water in direct sunlight all day long. There are even islands, one of which is located right near the Baldwin County Airport runway. You can watch planes come and go.

Eating

If you're going to be out on the water, chances are you'll be working up an appetite. There are some places on the lake perfect for a quick lunch.

Ole Choby’s at Little River Park at 3069 N Columbia St in Milledgeville

Duke's Lounge & Dawg House at 162 Sinclair Marina Rd NE in Milledgeville

The Grill at Crooked Creek Marina at 208 Crooked Creek Dr. in Eatonton

Twin Bridges Landing at 611 Twin Bridges Rd in Eatonton

All of the spots are family owned and operated, so you can support local business.

