x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One arrested after breaking into cars at Macon apartments, deputies looking for two more

If you have information, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.
Credit: 13WMAZ
Generic Developing Story image

MACON, Ga. — A man is in custody after breaking into cars at the Park at Northside Apartments Friday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's office, deputies arrested 19-year-old Tyrek Moore in connection with entering vehicles at 3876 Northside Drive at around 2 a.m. 

Patrol deputies responded to the apartment complex after receiving a call for three suspicious people, entering vehicles. When deputies arrived, the three spotted Sheriff’s deputies and ran. Backup units arrived on the scene and deputies were able to catch one of the individuals.

Deputies were not able to catch the other individuals, but they were able to locate a stolen vehicle that the suspects used during the incident.

Moore was transported to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center. Moore was charged with a count of entering automobile with intent to commit a theft and a count of theft by receiving stolen property. Moore currently does not have a bond.

This incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Bibb deputies arrest suspect in South Carolina murder case

RELATED: Some frustrated with lack of parking in downtown Perry, city leaders say growth is the cause

In Other News

Central Georgia's top news stories for January 14, 2022 (6:30 a.m.)