One arrested in meth, heroin trafficking bust in Wheeler County

More charges are pending on other individuals.

WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man and seized a large amount of meth and heroin from a home in Glenwood on Saturday.

According to a post on the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the sheriff's office was helped by the Oconee Drug Task Force.

Shane Richardson was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, sale of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office along with the Oconee Drug Task Force say they are working to combat the illegal drug sales happening within Wheeler County "to make a safer community for our citizens."