The fire department and sheriff's office are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a "disturbance call" at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Faith Court in Juliette, and two deputies, an ambulance, and a firetruck went to the home.

"He wouldn't give us any information about himself or where he was located at, so it took the dispatchers a while to locate where the man was," Sheriff Brad Freeman said.

Deputies arrived at the home just before 11 p.m.

Freeman says the house was dark and the cars there seemed to be abandoned.

"They found that the front door was bolted shut, actually nailed shut, so they went to the side door and attempted to make contact with the person inside of the house, but no one would come to the door," said Freeman.

Then, deputies saw thick black smoke coming from the back of the house and broke through the side door.

They did rescue a dog from the home.

"At that point, they tried to low-crawl into the house through the smoke coming out. They were only able to get about 2 to 3 feet inside of the house and then had to retreat and wait on firefighters to get there," Freeman said.

The fire was under control at 11:15 p.m.

"A body was located in the basement and that portion of the house had collapsed on the individual," Freeman said.

Freeman says they're using heavy equipment to recover the body from the home and that the person has not yet been identified.