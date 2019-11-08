PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after an accident on I-75 South in Peach County just north of Byron Sunday afternoon.

That's according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.

He says a tire came off of an 18-wheeler truck, jumped the median to the opposite lanes, and went through the windshield of the car, killing the person.

The person's name has not been released yet as the next of kin has not been notified.

Georgia 511 says the wreck is expected to be cleared around 5:45 p.m.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

