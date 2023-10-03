One dead after crash in Bleckley County

Bleckley County Chief Deputy Daniel Cape says it happened on Highway 126 and Airport Road.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a three car collision in Bleckley County according to Bleckley County Chief Deputy Daniel Cape.

He says it happened on Highway 126 and Airport Road.

Cape says one truck crossed the center line and crashed into another two trucks.

In the preliminary investigation Cape says one of the drivers that was hit died.

13WMAZ will update as more information becomes available.

