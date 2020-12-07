One dead after East Dublin shooting

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting in east Dublin early Sunday morning.
That's according to Laurens County Coroner Richard Stanley.
Stanley says there was a shooting at the Friendly Gus on Central Drive and one person died.
The victim, 34-year-old Travis Plummer, was pronounced dead at the Fairview Park Hospital Emergency Room around 2:45 a.m.
This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.
MORE RELATED HEADLINES
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.