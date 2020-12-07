One dead after East Dublin shooting

The county coroner says the man died at Fairview Park Hospital around 2:45 a.m.

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting in east Dublin early Sunday morning.

That's according to Laurens County Coroner Richard Stanley.

Stanley says there was a shooting at the Friendly Gus on Central Drive and one person died.

The victim, 34-year-old Travis Plummer, was pronounced dead at the Fairview Park Hospital Emergency Room around 2:45 a.m.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

