One dead, another hospitalized after head on crash in Putnam County

It happened on Harmony Road at the intersection of Scott Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a crash on Harmony Road at the intersection of Scott Road in Putnam County on Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Howard Sills, deputy Todd Hudspeth was on a routine patrol around 8:07 a.m. when he saw a two car accident.

Their initial investigation shows that 26-year-old Jermaine Mathis of Eatonton was driving a 2011 Kia Optima and traveling east on Harmony Road.

They say he crossed the centerline and went into the west bound lane where he hit a 2009 BMW 335 being driven by 26-year-old Demarkeo Lanard Towles of Eatonton.

The two cars hit each other head on.

Mathis was transported to by EMS to Putnam General Hospital where he died shortly after arrival from his injuries.

Towles was flown by AirEvac helicopter from the accident to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time but they say he was alert and able to communicate with deputies at the scene.