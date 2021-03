A neighbor smelled smoke and called 911.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a house fire in Jones County early Wednesday morning.

Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece says the call came in just after 6 a.m. It happened on Jenny Drive in south Jones County, right off Highway 49.

Reece says a neighbor smelled smoke and then called 911, and when fire crews got to the home, they found an 80-year-old victim dead inside.

There is no more information on the victim at this time.