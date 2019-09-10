MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Macon Tuesday night.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Lewis Frazier of Macon died after being shot around 8:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Wren Avenue off Anthony Road in west Macon.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frazier was shot multiple times, and he died about an hour later, according to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

23-year-old Malik Tajhae Young, also from Macon, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he is listed in critical condition.

An altercation happened before the two men were reported shot, according to the release.

Jones says this is the 19th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

CORRECTION: This story incorrectly reported today that the person injured was a woman. A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the person injured was a man.

