A release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the man ran into traffic after a crash and fight.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a car accident in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday night, deputies were called to an accident involving an off-duty Glynn County Police officer and an unknown man.

It happened on I-75 North near the Johnstonville Exit north of Forsyth.

The release says the man rear-ended the officer's car, hitting it hard enough that neither car could run. The man then allegedly attacked the officer, and the officer defended himself.

The release says the man told the officer, "You will have to kill me", before running onto the highway, where several different cars hit him.

At the time of the release, investigators were still working to figure out the man's name.

The Glynn County officer was taken to the Monroe County Hospital for minor injuries.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the crash shut down all lanes of the interstate for several hours so crews could clear the accident and begin the investigation.

Monroe County - an accident involving a fatality on I-75 northbound just before the Johnstonville Road interchange (MP 193) has blocked all lanes. Estimated time of clearance - 1:00 a.m. For help with alternate routes call #511Georgia. pic.twitter.com/O8eTJQAqDH — GDOT West Central (@GDOTWest) September 21, 2020

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they are still looking into the accident, and will release more information as they get it.