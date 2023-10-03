One dead after motorcycle accident in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Monroe County on Sunday, according to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
They say it happened around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 42 North south of Johnstonville Road.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 41-year-old Christopher Taylor of Butts County.
