One dead after motorcycle accident in Monroe County

The Sheriff's Office says it happened on Highway 42 North south of Johnstonville Road.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Monroe County on Sunday, according to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

They say it happened around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 42 North south of Johnstonville Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 41-year-old Christopher Taylor of Butts County.

