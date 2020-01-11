Man dead after motorcycle crash in east Macon

The Bibb County Sheriffs Office is investigating the crash.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed on Emory Highway Saturday night.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, it happened just after 6:30 p.m.

Jones say that 51-year-old Aaron West was taken to Navicent Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:54 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff's office. Their number is 478-751-7500.