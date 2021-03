According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the accident happened on Shurling Drive just before 8:30 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Macon Sunday night.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a car and motorcycle collided just before 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Shurling Drive.

You are asked to take an alternate route.