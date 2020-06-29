x
One dead after shooting in Dublin

Dublin Police say it happened after a Walmart employee got into an argument with two other people.
DUBLIN, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Dublin.

According to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman, it happened after a Walmart employee got into an argument with two other people. 

One person was shot an killed. 

The identities of the three have not been released at this time. 

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates. 

